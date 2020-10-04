1/1
William Madouros
1938 - 2020
Madouros, William
Bill
12/21/1938 - 10/01/2020

William Gus Madouros (Bill), age 81 of Highlands Ranch, CO, passed away October 1, 2020 from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was preceded in death by his parents Gus Theodore and Ragna Sophia Madouros and brother Theodore Madouros. He is survived by his wife Janice, son David, grandson Will, and granddaughter Samantha. Bill was an elementary school principal in both Minnesota and Colorado. He was an avid reader and life-long learner and had a tremendous impact in the lives of his students.
Donations in his memory can be made to help research of PSP at: https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
