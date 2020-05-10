Maresh, William
8/26/63 - 4/22/20
It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the sudden loss of Bill, our wonderful brother, uncle, friend and husband to Becky. Bill was born the seventh of seven children to Dr. George and Eileen Maresh. He graduated from Manual High School and attended Western State College in Gunnison. He worked for Colorado Tree and Shrubbery as an arborist and worked for Delta Airlines for the last 13 years. Bill loved fishing, especially in Creede, all sports, and most of all, Bill loved his family; wife Becky, stepdaughter Tricia, brother George, sisters Ellen (Janet), Ann (Tom), Sally, Susan (Jeff), Mary (Dave), nephews and nieces Scott (Tori), Sarah, Stephen (Liana), Ben, Carter, Emerson, Wyatt, and Connor. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Tiffany. We will celebrate his life when possible, and we will cherish Bill always. Charitable contributions in Bill's name may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.