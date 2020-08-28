Mayben, William

Bill

09/07/1937 - 07/28/2020



William Randall "Bill" Mayben



Born September 7, 1937 in Canyon, Texas

Died July 28, 2020 in Denver CO.



Bill was born in Texas and moved to Colorado at a young age. He graduated from Arvada High School in 1956. He worked with his father as an electrician then attended University of Colorado in Boulder where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1962.



Bill started his engineering career with RW Beck and Associates working in Seattle, Denver and Columbus Nebraska. Bill became the Managing Partner and CEO of RW Beck in 1987 and served in that role until 1994. From 1995 until he retired in December 2002, Bill was the CEO of Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus Nebraska, providing power to an estimated 800,000 customers. After retirement, Bill served as a consultant for RW Beck and Associates and as a Board Member for PJM Regional Power Transmission company located in Pennsylvania.



Bill was a power industry pioneer with unparalleled experience. He served a pivotal public power role in setting up regional power transition organizations in the Midwest, assisted public power electric utility systems, and offered testimony when needed to Congress and other entities about the power industry.

In 2002 Bill was awarded the Donavan Award, recognizing his substantial contributions to the electric utility industry with a special commitment to public power.

After retirement, he and his wife Dee moved to Litchfield Park AZ where they both enjoyed playing golf. Bill returned to Columbus Nebraska after Dee's passing in 2014.



Bill is survived by his daughters Krischa Jones (Kurt), Julie Arce (Fausto), Sara Mayben (Jeff Vanis) and stepson Joshua Young (Kimberly); grandchildren Nathan Quist, Fausto Joseph Arce, Grace Arce, William Jones and Camron Young. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse Mayben and Margaret (Griffin) Mayben; his Wife Diana "Dee" (Sednak) Mayben, his brothers Terry and Scott Mayben, his sons John Randall and Phillip Scott Mayben, and granddaughter Sabrina Quist.

The family would like to thank the nursing care and staff at Sunrise Cherry Creek, and Encompass Hospice of Denver, CO.



A Celebration of Life for Bill and his interment will occur next year in Columbus Nebraska. Details will be provided at a later date.





