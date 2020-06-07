William McCoy
1945 - 2020
McCoy, William
Billybob
8/2/1945 - 5/30/2020
Antique Dealer

With love in his heart and family by his side, William Richard McCoy, father of Laura Monthathong and Molly Ferrer, beau of Betty Stranahan, peacefully passed. The private memorial will take place at 1262 S Logan St, Sunday June 14, 3-6pm.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
4750 Tejon St
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 433-3333
