McCoy, William
Billybob
8/2/1945 - 5/30/2020
Antique Dealer
With love in his heart and family by his side, William Richard McCoy, father of Laura Monthathong and Molly Ferrer, beau of Betty Stranahan, peacefully passed. The private memorial will take place at 1262 S Logan St, Sunday June 14, 3-6pm.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.