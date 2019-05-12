Home

Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mile High Church
9077 W Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO
Miles, William
"Bill"
Nov 8,1938 - May 5, 2019

80, of Denver, Colorado passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Bill was born November 8,1938 in Brooklyn, New York. To Katherine Miles and Raymond Miles. Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Miles; sons Chris and Matt; Grandchildren Veda, Riley, Matteo & Viola.
A Memorial Celebration will be held May 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Mile High Church, 9077 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226. Donations in Bill's honor can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation: www.parkinsonrockies.org
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019
