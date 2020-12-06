1/1
William Miller
1929 - 2020
Miller, William
August 1929 - November 2020

William (Bill) Miller, 91, passed away on November 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Bill was born in Denver, Colorado, attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, and graduated from Regis University Suma Cum Laude in 1951 with a BA in accounting. Bill served 2 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Marge in 1955 and raised 5 children. Bill's career as a CPA included various leadership positions at Neusteters, Pedicord and Associates, and Wright & McGill Co. Bill was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Bill loved all things sports, especially fishing. He was a volunteer member of the National Ski Patrol at several Colorado ski areas after college and he coached youth baseball for many years. Bill especially loved spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marge, his children Paul (Cheryl), Sue (Tom Healy), John (Kathie Kinsella), Chris (Lisa) and Joan Gardiner (Tom), 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, on Monday December 7, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Due to COVID-19, a private mass for family only will be held. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. For a full obituary, please visit horancares.com.




Published in Denver Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
