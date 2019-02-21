|
Age 94, World War II veteran and resident of Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons in Aurora, Colorado, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Bill Moore was born in Fredonia, Kansas, September 2, 1924, the son of Adelbert Lee and Addie Moore. He grew up in Fredonia, graduating from Fredonia High School in 1942. After graduation, he studied engineering at Kansas State College for one semester, but then, due to WWII, entered the Army at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. After an amphibious landing at Cherbourg, France, in September 1944, he served as a combat engineer in a field artillery unit, 10th Armored Division in the Ardennes Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns, including the Battle of the Bulge. Bill graduated Colorado University in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. During that time, on June 15, 1947, he married Bernadean Louise Gibson, whom he had met in high school. Bill worked in the heating industry as a registered Professional Engineer, heating system design, with a long career at his company, Engineered Products Company, retiring in 1991. Bill remained active for many years in the Western Chapter, 10th Armored Division Veterans, and with the Center for the Study of War Experience at Regis University. His wife, Bernadean, preceded him in death in 2010 after almost 63 years of marriage. Bill is survived by his son, Robert Moore (Kathy); two daughters, Pamela Mickle (Francis) and Melinda Gale (Byron); two granddaughters, Margaret Moore (Travis) and Skylar Gale; four grandsons, Quentin Moore (Karen), Jonathan Moore (Lisa), Kevin Mickle (Katrina), and Ryan Gale; one great granddaughter, Kayla Mickle, and two great grandsons, Jeffery Mickle and Finn Moore. He also has many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at the Pavilion in Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Saturday, February 23, at 2 PM. Viewing at Crown Hill on Friday, February 22, from 4-5 PM for family and 5-8 PM for the public. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for the Study of War Experience at Regis University (https://www.regis.edu/Giving-Gateway, Select Donate Now, select Other, and in the clarify box type "Study of War Experience - William Moore").
