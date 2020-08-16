Nagaki, William

Bill

06/24/1958 - 07/30/2020



It is with great sadness that the Nagaki family announces the passing of William Nagaki, beloved husband, father, stepfather, son, brother, and friend.

Bill was loved by all who met him. He grew up on a farm in Alliance, NE, and he loved to hunt and fish. Bill will be remembered as being exceptionally kind, considerate, and fun-loving with a huge smile and an infectious laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Tia; son, Nicholas; daughter, Ashley; stepdaughters, Riley Brogan and Renn Brogan; mother, Alice; brother, Larry (Trish); and numerous relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in Alliance, NE in late spring 2021 where his ashes will be spread on the family farm.





