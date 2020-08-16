1/1
William Nagaki
1958 - 2020
Nagaki, William
Bill
06/24/1958 - 07/30/2020

It is with great sadness that the Nagaki family announces the passing of William Nagaki, beloved husband, father, stepfather, son, brother, and friend.
Bill was loved by all who met him. He grew up on a farm in Alliance, NE, and he loved to hunt and fish. Bill will be remembered as being exceptionally kind, considerate, and fun-loving with a huge smile and an infectious laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Tia; son, Nicholas; daughter, Ashley; stepdaughters, Riley Brogan and Renn Brogan; mother, Alice; brother, Larry (Trish); and numerous relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Alliance, NE in late spring 2021 where his ashes will be spread on the family farm.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Thinking of all of you at this sad time. Bill was always kind, generous and cared about family. He will be greatly missed.
Linda Finn
Family
August 14, 2020
Tia, Bill was such a wonderful person and he fit in with your family seamlessly and beautifully from the beginning. My heart aches for you as you work to process losing him so soon. I posted a photo of one of our fun times together. Sending love to you, Riley and Renn.
Mary O&#8217;Neil
Friend
August 14, 2020
I enjoyed meeting and getting acquainted with Bill, even though for a short time. He and Tia are very special to me. They had a wonderful life together. The time was too brief. My deepest sympathy to Tia and the Family.
Anne Nickerson
Friend
August 14, 2020
I only met Bill once but he impressed me as a very kind and gentle man. I saw how happy he made my friend, Tia, and how they looked in each other’s eyes with so much love and affection. I’m sure he will be missed greatly by everyone who knew and loved him.
Diane Levi
Acquaintance
