Hinckley, William P.June 9, 1933 - August 11, 2020William P. "Bill" Hinckley passed away August 11, 2020. He was 87 years old.Bill was born in Providence, RI, to George Clarke Hinckley, Jr and Mildred Anderson Hinckley. He earned a BA from Brown University '56, where he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. He was a coach and teacher at St. Peter's School, Peekskill, NY. During this time he met and married his wonderful, loving wife Sue Aaronson (married just short of 64 years) and they moved to Richmond, VA. In Virginia he worked as a teacher and coach, then working with State Planters Bank in their trust department.In 1968 Bill, Sue and their daughter moved to NJ where Bill joined his father-in-law's independent insurance agency, R. H. Aaronson & Son, Bordentown, NJ. Bill purchased the agency in 1974 and sold it to retire in 1994. While there, he was president of South Jersey and Long Beach Island Woodcarving Carving Clubs.Retired, Bill and Sue moved to Colorado in 1995 where he enjoyed family, fishing, a cabin in the mountains while continuing to hone his woodcarving skills. Bill received many awards for his realistic song bird carvings. He after the age of 80 began to write books. He has written and published three novels and one memoir, as well as a monthly contributions for a column on birds.Bill was an avid angler and loved fishing at his beloved camp on Gardiners Lake in E Machias ME, off the coast of Long Beach Island, NJ and in the Tarryall Resevoir, Jefferson, CO. He was lay Eucharist Minister at Episcopal churches in New Jersey, Virginia and Colorado for over 40 years. Bill was an exceptional lecturer and story teller who could keep people entertained and laughing for hours.Bill is survived by his wife, Sue, a daughter, Marjorie Garard (Michael), two granddaughters, Olivia and Peggy and a cousin, Vivian Reynolds.