1/1
William P. Hinckley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hinckley, William P.
June 9, 1933 - August 11, 2020

William P. "Bill" Hinckley passed away August 11, 2020. He was 87 years old.
Bill was born in Providence, RI, to George Clarke Hinckley, Jr and Mildred Anderson Hinckley. He earned a BA from Brown University '56, where he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity. He was a coach and teacher at St. Peter's School, Peekskill, NY. During this time he met and married his wonderful, loving wife Sue Aaronson (married just short of 64 years) and they moved to Richmond, VA. In Virginia he worked as a teacher and coach, then working with State Planters Bank in their trust department.
In 1968 Bill, Sue and their daughter moved to NJ where Bill joined his father-in-law's independent insurance agency, R. H. Aaronson & Son, Bordentown, NJ. Bill purchased the agency in 1974 and sold it to retire in 1994. While there, he was president of South Jersey and Long Beach Island Woodcarving Carving Clubs.
Retired, Bill and Sue moved to Colorado in 1995 where he enjoyed family, fishing, a cabin in the mountains while continuing to hone his woodcarving skills. Bill received many awards for his realistic song bird carvings. He after the age of 80 began to write books. He has written and published three novels and one memoir, as well as a monthly contributions for a column on birds.
Bill was an avid angler and loved fishing at his beloved camp on Gardiners Lake in E Machias ME, off the coast of Long Beach Island, NJ and in the Tarryall Resevoir, Jefferson, CO. He was lay Eucharist Minister at Episcopal churches in New Jersey, Virginia and Colorado for over 40 years. Bill was an exceptional lecturer and story teller who could keep people entertained and laughing for hours.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sue, a daughter, Marjorie Garard (Michael), two granddaughters, Olivia and Peggy and a cousin, Vivian Reynolds.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Bob and I will miss my wonderful cousin! He was always fun to be around, full of life and one of the kindest and caring souls I ever knew! He will be sorely missed, but will always live on in our memories! Dearest love to Sue, Marjorie and family.
Vivian Reynolds
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved