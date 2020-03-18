|
Davis, William R., Jr.
8/21/1959 - 2/12/2020
William R. Davis, Jr., U.S. Marine Corp/Desert Storm. Born in Chicago, IL, he moved to Colorado as a child. He attended Allendale Elementary, Drake Jr. High and Arvada West H.S. Joined the U.S. Marine Corp and served in several areas around the world with "Desert Storm" in 1991 being his final mission. Wieblos, Master Counselor of DeMolay/Arvada, Highlands Lodge #86, El Jebel Shrine, Ambassador, Past Royal Patron, Order of the Amaranth, U.S. Marine Corp Worldwide.Org- Manager, U.S Vets Motorcycle Club were some of the organizations that he served and loved the interactions with the members.
Survived by his mother Helen Condron and step-father Ted Condron of Arvada, CO, son Michael Kimball, grandson Opie (WA), brother Chris Davis (Liz) (MT), Uncle Melvin Mueller (Arline) US. Marine Corp-Korea, nieces and nephews, the very special "Davis CUZ", Ginny, Sandi, LeOra - his cousins from many states, The Managers of U.S. Marine Corp WorldWide.Org; Steve Hosie (Pittbull), Randy Loomis, Eric Hamilton (Professor), and his motorcycle club riders - US. Vets - Best Friends all; his beloved cat "Jasper";
Preceded in death by his father William R. Davis, Sr., U.S. Navy; grandparents Chris & Dorothy Mueller; Aunt Shirley Bridges (Mueller); and Uncle Charles Mueller, Sr.
Funeral at Ft. Logan National Cemetery with full military honors, Friday March 20, 2020, 10:15am, Staging Area "C". An all day and evening Pot Luck Luncheon (Bill's Style) following at 5905 Nelson Ct, Arvada, CO 80004.
A "Celebration of Life" was planned and canceled due to coronavirus - but will be rescheduled soon.
Bill known as "Spanky" was known for his awesome smile. This smile he shared with everyone!
Bill said: "It's All Good" and he meant it. Special Bill/Mom saying "I love you" response "I love you more". God Bless Always.
