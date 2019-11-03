|
|
Frogge III, William R.
1936 - 2019
William R. Frogge, III, passed away on October 28, 2019. Bill was an East High School graduate where he played football and then went on to college at the University of Northern Colorado. He was a business major and while at UNC he met the love of his life, Kay L. Kruse. Bill was in the finance and banking industry for over 30 years. Bill was a Senior Vice President of Colorado National Banks. Bill was a member of The Denver Athletic Club where he conducted business and also maintained fitness, for 45 years. At 80 years of age, Bill received his pilots license as one of his all time dreams was to fly planes. Bill, loved dogs, having been a supporter of the Denver Dumb Friends League and the Boxer Rescue. He loved Corvettes and Harley Davidson motorcycles and was active in the Corvette Club of Colorado. Bill and Kay were married for 60 years, they have three children, Bill (1961-2003), John and Linda. Bill touched many lives, a Christian man who was generous and kind to so many. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 15, 2019 at 1:30pm at Olinger Crown Hill, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO. 80033. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue or Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue.
Please join the family in remembering Bill at www.crownhillfuneral.com
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13, 2019