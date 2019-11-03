Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Frogge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Frogge III


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Frogge III Obituary
Frogge III, William R.
1936 - 2019

William R. Frogge, III, passed away on October 28, 2019. Bill was an East High School graduate where he played football and then went on to college at the University of Northern Colorado. He was a business major and while at UNC he met the love of his life, Kay L. Kruse. Bill was in the finance and banking industry for over 30 years. Bill was a Senior Vice President of Colorado National Banks. Bill was a member of The Denver Athletic Club where he conducted business and also maintained fitness, for 45 years. At 80 years of age, Bill received his pilots license as one of his all time dreams was to fly planes. Bill, loved dogs, having been a supporter of the Denver Dumb Friends League and the Boxer Rescue. He loved Corvettes and Harley Davidson motorcycles and was active in the Corvette Club of Colorado. Bill and Kay were married for 60 years, they have three children, Bill (1961-2003), John and Linda. Bill touched many lives, a Christian man who was generous and kind to so many. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 15, 2019 at 1:30pm at Olinger Crown Hill, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO. 80033. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue or Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue.
Please join the family in remembering Bill at www.crownhillfuneral.com
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -