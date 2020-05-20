William Raffeld
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raffeld, William

William Raffeld, 83, Chicago. Brother of Diane Zelinger, Renee Bernheim & David Raffeld. Survived by many nieces & nephews. Services held in Chicago. Contributions to Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation in Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
Westlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved