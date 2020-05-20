Raffeld, William
William Raffeld, 83, Chicago. Brother of Diane Zelinger, Renee Bernheim & David Raffeld. Survived by many nieces & nephews. Services held in Chicago. Contributions to Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation in Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.
Published in Denver Post on May 20, 2020.