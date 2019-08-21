|
Richards, William Robert "Bob"
06/27/1940 - 08/15/2019
William Robert "Bob" Richards, 79, passed away August 15th, 2019 at his home in, Denver, CO after a short illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Pinehurst Country Club (6255 W Quincy Ave, Denver, CO 80235) at 11:00 AM.
Bob was born on June 27, 1940 in Denver, Colorado to Eva Marquette Dixon of Denver and William Robert Richards of Mitchellstown, County Cork, Ireland. Bob was passionate about education, and he held several degrees including a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Walla Walla College, a Masters in Science in Bioradiology and a Ph.D. in Biophysics from Cal-Berkley, and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He used this broad education and knowledge in radiology to use gamma irradiation to improve medical sterilization processes in the health and medical fields, and to improve processes for food preservation. He was widely respected, and later opened a consulting practice where he served as an expert witness in court proceedings, and used his expertise in quality assurance, legal matters, and engineering and design.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, and step-father and grandfather. He was especially proud of his role as a grandparent, and he never missed an opportunity to share his knowledge with others. He was a quiet man, but had the ability to touch the hearts of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Fast Richards, his three children, Alice (Rusty) Walters, Will Richards (Ralph Hicks), Kathleen (Detlef) Kahle, his 3 step children, Doug (Holly) Fast, Brad (Ayako) Fast, and Laura (Bob Bope) Fast, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his two sisters Jean (Russ) Brown, and Evalina (Ron) Blair, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Rocky Mountain Public Broadcast Television.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 21, 2019