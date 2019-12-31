|
|
Ronco, William
"Bill"
84, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019 at his home in Lakewood, CO. Bill was born on August 13, 1935 to Frank & Lucy Ronco. Bill impacted countless lives during his tenure as a biology teacher at Englewood high school retiring after 35 years.
Bill was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Flora Maurine Ronco and is survived by his loving children Brian (Carol), Mark (Cindy) and Lisa (John). Grandchildren Brandon (Bethany), Nick (Destiny) and Tony, Lindsey and Lexx and great grandchildren Keinan and Ella.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00 pm, Service will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 am both at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary. Graveside Services will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00 at Imperial Garden Cemetery in Pueblo, Co.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 31, 2019