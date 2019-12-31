Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Imperial Garden Cemetery
Pueblo, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ronco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ronco


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Ronco Obituary
Ronco, William
"Bill"

84, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019 at his home in Lakewood, CO. Bill was born on August 13, 1935 to Frank & Lucy Ronco. Bill impacted countless lives during his tenure as a biology teacher at Englewood high school retiring after 35 years.
Bill was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Flora Maurine Ronco and is survived by his loving children Brian (Carol), Mark (Cindy) and Lisa (John). Grandchildren Brandon (Bethany), Nick (Destiny) and Tony, Lindsey and Lexx and great grandchildren Keinan and Ella.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00 pm, Service will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 am both at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary. Graveside Services will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:00 at Imperial Garden Cemetery in Pueblo, Co.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -