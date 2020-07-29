Smith, William

"Bill"

1/25/1944 - 7/14/2020



On July 14, 2020 William "Bill" Smith passed away at his home in Aurora, CO after a long battle with heart disease. He was born on January 25, 1944 in Rensselaer, Indiana. Bill is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter CJ, son-in-law Jeff and sister Stephanie.



Bill served in the United States Air Force as an accountant, but was medically discharged. That experience led to his employment with Indiana National Bank. It was there, that he met Cathy and the two of them were wed in Plainfield, Indiana in 1973. After a job interview during their honeymoon in Colorado, Bill began working at First National Bank of Denver. They made Colorado their home, building a family along the way. Cathy started doing books in the basement of their home and when the work load increased, Bill quit his job with the bank and they started The BookSmith in 1979. He spent the next 40 years serving businesses across the front range and Wyoming. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and an active member of Community Bible Study and Denver First Church, where he and his family served for 10 years. He loved motorcycles, was a bit of a food snob and was always in charge of the fun.



His celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 11am at Denver First Church located at 3800 E Hampden Ave Englewood, CO 80113. Reservations required.





