|
|
Soldan, William (Bill)
12/26/1938 - 08/08/2019
William K. Soldan, of Colorado, passed away from complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease, at the age of 80, on 8/8/2019.
The family invites you to join them in celebrating his life with a funeral mass on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3959 East Iliff Ave., Denver, CO 80210. The 10:00am mass will be followed immediately by an interment at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 6601 Colorado Blvd., Centennial, CO 80121.
Please visit HoranCares.com for a full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019