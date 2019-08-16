Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
3959 East Iliff Ave.
Denver, CO
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary and Cemetery
6601 Colorado Blvd.
Centennial, CO
View Map
William (Bill) Soldan


1938 - 2019
William (Bill) Soldan Obituary
Soldan, William (Bill)
12/26/1938 - 08/08/2019

William K. Soldan, of Colorado, passed away from complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease, at the age of 80, on 8/8/2019.
The family invites you to join them in celebrating his life with a funeral mass on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3959 East Iliff Ave., Denver, CO 80210. The 10:00am mass will be followed immediately by an interment at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 6601 Colorado Blvd., Centennial, CO 80121.
Please visit HoranCares.com for a full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
