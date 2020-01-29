|
|
Staab, William "Bill"
08/25/1933 - 01/21/2020
William "Bill" C. Staab, former Navy submariner, Golden, Colorado, died January 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 25, 1933, in Hays, Kansas, the son of Felix J. and Josephine (Sander) Staab. He graduated from Hays High School in 1951. He entered the Navy at age 17, spending five years aboard submarines, including four years on USS Pickerel (SS-524). He married Lynda Bowman in 1967. He was the owner of a floor covering business, and upon retirement, wintered in California.He enjoyed golf, travelling, and attending dirt-track racing events across the country.He is survived by his wife, Lynda Staab, Golden, CO; two sons, S. Terry (Noelle) Staab, Englewood, CO, and William D. (Jolene) Staab, Denver, CO; two grandchildren, Brandon Staab, Centennial, CO, and Madison Staab, Parker, CO; and three nephews, Chris, Bryan, and Scott, all from South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Josephine; and a sister, Anita Wilhite. Services will be held on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Avenue in Arvada, CO, followed by a lunch and salute from fellow submariners. The burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Avenue in Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to or The .
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 29, 2020