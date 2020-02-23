|
Maniatis, William Stellan
William Stellan Maniatis of Lone Tree passed away at home on February 18 after a 14-month long battle against acute myeloid leukemia. He was an inspiration to many and leaves behind loving family including parents Stuva and Claudia Maniatis, big brothers Stathi and Jack and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He was 15 years old and a freshman at Highlands Ranch High School.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020