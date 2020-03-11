|
|
Vollmer, Reverend William
September 21, 1931 - March 7, 2020
Reverend William
Charles Vollmer was born September 21, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois where he was a priest in the Roman Catholic church for 62 years. His parents were immigrants of Germany and after he was born, the family temporarily relocated to Germany where he lived his toddler years. He grew up in Denver, Colorado and went to school at Blessed Sacrament Parish. His parents started one of Denver's top bakeries, the well-known Vollmer's Bakeries which had several locations in the metropolitan area. The bakery donated baked goods to numerous Catholic organizations throughout the years. William grew up working in the bakeries. He attended Regis High School where his life was greatly influenced by the Jesuits. He was inspired to become a priest by Father Anton Borer, a Bethlehem priest who was expelled by the communists from China. He knew German but did not know English. He visited with the Vollmer's weekly and became a friend. William attended Denver University for college, and then transferred to St. Thomas Seminary. He also studied at Notre Dame University. He was ordained by Archbishop Urban Vehr on May 31, 1958 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After his ordination, he spent the summer of 1958 at Our Lady of the Mountains in Estes Park. He was then assigned as an assistant to Saint Louis Parish in Englewood for several years. While there he also taught at Saint Francis Catholic High School. He was then assigned as the head pastor of Our Lady of Victory in Limon, Saint Anthony of Padua in Hugo and Saint Mary in Flagler for seven years. In 1974, he joined the priests at Divine Redeemer Parish for three years in their team ministry program. In 1977, he was named pastor of Our Lady of the Pines and while here for eight years, he founded Saint Peter Parish in Monument. In 1985, Bishop Hanifen assigned him as pastor of Saint Francis where he led their Centennial Year. During his time as a priest, he worked very closely with the Benet Hill Monastery, Carmelite Monastery, Abbey of Saint Walburga, and Wind Crest Senior Living Community. After his retirement, he helped at numerous churches such as Ave Maria, Pax Christi, Our Lady of Visitation and Saint Lawrence Korean Catholic Church. In his retirement, he said mass weekly at Lincoln Meadows until his passing. Throughout his years as a priest, he experienced many changes from the Mass in Latin to English, The Second Vatican Council with a new way of Mass and the sacraments, as well as administration of the parish. Father Vollmer was the eldest of three sons in the family of William and Barbara. He is survived by his brother Donald E. Vollmer, sister-in-laws Mary Lou Vollmer, and Barbara Vollmer. He is survived by nieces and nephews Kevin Vollmer (Brigid O'Connor), Donna Little (Douglas Little) and Shauna Vollmer King (Yale King) and grand nieces and nephews Andrew Little, Amanda Little, Sebastian King, Maeve Vollmer, Remington King and Montgomery King and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Barbara Angelica Vollmer and brother Herbert J. Vollmer. Reception of the body, rosary and vigil will be held March 15 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Castle Rock. On March 16, visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Ave Maria Parish in Parker, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. There will be a reception after Mass in the Ave Maria Parish Hall. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Elizabeth.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020