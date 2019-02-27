Denver Post Obituaries
Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 S. Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
1091 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
830 Elm Street
Denver, CO
View Map
Wilma Fiori, 89, of Denver, Colorado, passed away February 23, 2019. She is survived by husband Robert, and children Lucy Lamprey (Mark), Suzanne Herman, Tino Fiori, and grandson Robert Herman, all of Denver and Philip Fiori of Los Angeles. Rosary at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Wednesday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m., visitation 6 to 7. Mass, February 28 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 830 Elm Street, Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019
