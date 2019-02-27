|
|
Fiori, Wilma
12/10/1923 - 2/21/2019
Wilma Fiori, 89, of Denver, Colorado, passed away February 23, 2019. She is survived by husband Robert, and children Lucy Lamprey (Mark), Suzanne Herman, Tino Fiori, and grandson Robert Herman, all of Denver and Philip Fiori of Los Angeles. Rosary at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd., Wednesday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m., visitation 6 to 7. Mass, February 28 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 830 Elm Street, Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019