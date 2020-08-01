Roney, Wilma
1/1/1922 - 6/19/2020
Our Mother, Wilma M. Roney passed away peacefully in her sleep the evening of Friday, June 19th, 2020 with her son, Steven, and daughter-in-law, Linda by her side. She was 98 plus years old.
She lived a generous and beautiful life and our prayers were answered for her release from this earthly existent to a glorious heavenly reward and reunion.
Wilma Mae, nee Butler, Roney was born January 1, 1922, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She started dating her husband, Clarence S. Roney, Jr., when she was fourteen and they married on February 22, 1941, sharing 61 plus years of marriage.
One of the things Wilma cherished most in her life was the ability to be a stay-at-home Mother for her three children, Linda K. Shaver, Thomas C. Roney and Steven W. Roney. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Wilma was a cherished wife; mother; grandmother; great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all of us, her family and friends included.
Words fail in trying to express our thanks to each of you for the outpouring of love, prayers, and messages of support and encouragement over the loss of our Mother. Your kindness and sympathy are helping carry us through this difficult time.
It is a hard time for our family, but we know she is with God now and she is at peace. The fact that she's no longer here will cause us pain but she's forever in our heart until we meet again.
She was interned at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on July 8th, 2020 but due to Covid-19, her celebration of life has been postponed. Details will be made available when a date has been decided.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer's research; South Suburban Christian Church; Wounded Warriors
; or your favorite charity
.