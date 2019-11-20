|
|
McCorkell, Winston Arthur
Winston Arthur McCorkell died at his home in Port St. Lucie, Florida on November 11, 2019. He was 74 years old. Winston was born in Kingston, Jamaica on November 6th, 1945. Mr. McCorkell was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Winston had a brief illness from a lung disease.
Winston's father and mother were Keith Vernon McCorkell and Thelma Boyd McCorkell. His siblings were Duncan McCorkell and Yvonne Blackwell.
Winston grew up in both Morant Bay, and Kingston, Jamaica. He was very fond of his island paradise, and told countless stories - one of them about swimming out to a reef in the bay, being tickled by a suckerfish.
Winston moved from Jamaica to the United States in 1962 to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. This is where he met his wife, Ellyn Ann McCorkell(née Goodman). Winston earned degrees in experimental psychology from Howard at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
Winston moved with Ellyn and his son Kevin to Denver in 1973, where he was politically active and worked with the mayor and city council on social justice issues of the day. His career was dedicated to public service for marginalized groups. As Director of Research for the Gallegos Research Group, he wrote proposals and reports advocating for disadvantaged and minority groups to gain city contracts. This led to the founding of the College of Living at Metropolitan State College, where he was the Director, helping adults with exceptionalities and developmental disabilities to learn independent life skills. He retired from the Colorado Division for Developmental Disabilities after 25 years of service maintaining oversight of the quality of living for those under the state's care.
Winston was a gentle, smart, caring person who had a very special sense of honor and strong conviction for justice. Winston loved to have intellectual discussions, about history, domestic and world politics, and any topic under the sun. Winston loved old cars, and he was quick to tell anyone about the latest restoration project or latest addition to his collection. His favorites were British marques, as these were the cars he knew best growing up in Jamaica. Some of his best friends were from the Colorado Association of Tiger Owners Car Club in Colorado.
After the death of Winston's wife, Ellyn in 2006, he moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida to be closer to his Jamaican family. He loved his family, and established a well-attended annual Boxing Day Christmas celebration after moving to Florida, where his relatives could reunite and celebrate.
Winston is survived by his wife, Kathy McCorkell of Port St Lucie, FL, his son Kevin McCorkell of Golden, CO, and son and daughter-in-law Kenneth McCorkell and Rebekah Henderson of Denver, his grandsons, Sean McCorkell and Connor McCorkell of Golden, CO, and Kingston Henderson-McCorkell of Denver, CO. He is also survived by his step son and daughter-in-law Mark Leidner and Mindy Leidner, grandchildren Grant, Taylor, Preston, Mason, and Catherine of Las Vegas, NV., step son Jon Leidner of Las Vegas, NV, step son and daughter-in-law David Adkins and Rayna Adkins, and granddaughter Jasmine of Cape Coral, FL. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Jazmine.
A private celebration of his life will be held at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL on December 26, 2019 (Boxing Day). For notes of condolence, 1161 SE O'Donnell Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 20, 2019