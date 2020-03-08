|
|
Bennett III, Wynn Millard
"Buff"
April 23, 1943 - March 3, 2020
Wynn Millard Bennett III (Buff), age 76, of Golden, Colorado, passed away in his home surrounded by family on March 3, 2020. Born in New York City on April 23, 1943 son to Wynn M. Bennett Jr. and Ruth Booth Bennett. In 1945 the family moved to Colorado. Buff graduated from Lakewood High School in 1961, where he proudly wore jersey # 83 for the State Champion football team. Go Tigers! He continued his passion for football and attended LSU before returning to Colorado. Early in his career, Buff served as a Data Processor for Jefferson County Bank. He later joined Mountain Bell where he served as a Manager for 25 years. It was at the phone company that Buff met the love of his life Susan C. Gary. Buff lived in Colorado the majority of his life. He enjoyed the great outdoors. He traveled throughout the west enjoying fly fishing and hunting. He loved golfing and had the opportunity to experience courses all around the country. He especially loved The Club at Rolling Hills. He was a member for 52 years, and proudly served as President in 2001. Buff truly enjoyed playing cards with the Big Boys at the Club. The members and staff of Rolling Hills were Buff's second family. Buffy is survived by his daughters Brooke B. Maher (Brock) of Lakewood, CO. and Judge Danelle B. Liwisk (Rick) of Tucson, AZ. His siblings Jann Weems and William Bennett. Sisters in law Mary Moss and Nancy Collins. Step daughter Tracy Gary. His exceptional grandchildren Bennett Liwski, Tara Liwski and Brynn Maher. Amongst his many treasured friends, the family would especially like to recognize Greg Horniker. Susan C. Gary preceded him passing in 2017. A true celebration of Buffy's life will be held Saturday April 25, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Club at Rolling Hills, 15707 W. 26th Ave. Golden, CO 80401. All friends and family are welcome.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Apr. 22, 2020