Strawn, Wynona
July 24, 1947 - June 13, 2019
Wynona "Noni" Lee Strawn was born in Ventura, CA and passed away in Denver, CO June 13, 2019 after a long illness. Noni grew up an Army brat and spent her childhood traveling, living in Germany, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas but considered Red Oak, IA her hometown. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree at the University of South Dakota and received her Masters in English from the University of Iowa.
Noni did have some super powers and used those powers for good, not evil. Power 1: She could move into any new space and in a blink of the eye it would be beautifully decorated and homey (she always credited her early years of Army travel as the origin of this power.) Power 2: Noni was able to fix things, saying simply "My dad saw to it that I knew what to do". She was the one who climbed a ladder and secured the ceiling fan for a friend's mother, she was the one who rescued her friend, Karen, when she was trying to assemble anything! Power 3: She also loved to sing and fronted a band in her 20's, bringing down many a house with her Janis Joplin-like singing style. Music was a life-long passion and throughout her life, her friends would encourage her to "sing just one song" with bar bands and when she left the stage amidst the applause, the stunned band would ask her "who ARE you?"
Noni settled in Denver in 1983 and worked for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory as a technical writer and CH2MHill as a writer for many years. She retired in 2009. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, crafting, gardening and music. Noni was preceded in death by her parents, Mona and Warren Strawn, and her brother, Charles Strawn. Her nieces, Rebecca Strawn and Megan Strawn, her great nephew, Evren, and her friends will miss Noni dearly. A celebration of life will be held in July. For details contact [email protected]
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019