In Loving Memory of
Yoko Yamauchi-Koiti Felter
Nov.7, 1943 - July 11, 2015
Dearest Yoko,
it's been four years as of July 11 since you left this world. I miss you every moment of the day. You are in my heart forever. You were my life. If I find another companion, there will have to be enough room for the three of us. "I'm gonna be good so I can join you when I leave this world."
Love, Edo san.
See www.mem.com type in Felter in the upper right hand corner and when Yoko's picture appears, click on it.
Published in Denver Post from July 11 to July 21, 2019