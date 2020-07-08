Aragon, Yolanda Mary

June/21/1987 - April/18/2020



Yolanda leaves behind her father, Leo Aragon and mother, Charlene Aragon. She had 2 sisters, Cassandra and Naomi, as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Yolanda graduated from Centennial High School in 2007 and went on to graduate from Pueblo Community College in 2011, majored in Computer Technology. She was loved by many. Cremations took place 4/24/2020. She now rest at home and will be placed at Imperial Gardens Cremation Cemetery at a later date.





