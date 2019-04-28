|
|
Miyoshi, Yoshiko
1/14/1930 - 4/21/2019
Yoshiko (Katayama)
Miyoshi, a resident of Northglenn, Colorado, passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 89.
Yoshiko was preceded in death by her husband Richard Miyoshi earlier this year. She is survived by her three children: Kerry Miyoshi, Cindy Walker, and Tammy Fujii along with their spouses and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 9-10 am with the funeral beginning at 10 am on Saturday, May 4th at Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant Street, Thornton, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019