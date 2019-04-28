Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674
Yoshiko Miyoshi
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Yoshiko Miyoshi


Yoshiko Miyoshi Obituary
Miyoshi, Yoshiko
1/14/1930 - 4/21/2019

Yoshiko (Katayama)
Miyoshi, a resident of Northglenn, Colorado, passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 89.

Yoshiko was preceded in death by her husband Richard Miyoshi earlier this year. She is survived by her three children: Kerry Miyoshi, Cindy Walker, and Tammy Fujii along with their spouses and four grandchildren.

Viewing will be held from 9-10 am with the funeral beginning at 10 am on Saturday, May 4th at Olinger Highland Mortuary, 10201 Grant Street, Thornton, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019
