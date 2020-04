Or Copy this URL to Share

Akiyama, Yoshio October 4, 1930 - April 12, 2020 Yosh passed away peacefully in his sleep. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, funeral service will be held at a later date. The family requests no visitors at this time.

