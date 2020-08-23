Collins, Yvonne Anne Budig Lillehaug

1920 - 2020



Yvonne Anne Budig

Lillehaug Collins

passed away gently and peacefully into the arms of her Lord in the early morning of May 24, 2020 in McKinleyville, CA with her loving family by her side. Yvonne was born May 12, 1920 to the late Grace Anne Hews and Herbert Sandolph Berwick in Reeder, North Dakota. Spending her early years in ND the family moved to Denver, where Yvonne would graduate from East High School, class of 1937 and marry her high school sweetheart Millard Budig at Trinity Methodist Church in downtown Denver. She earned her college degree at Colorado University in Boulder and taught for over 25 years in the Denver Public Schools. She worked at Gates Rubber Company, taught at Opportunity School, traveled and published a novel for young people.

May this cherished angel rest well in God's embrace so richly deserved for an earthly life well lived.

Beloved mother of her two daughters, Yvonne is survived by Gloria Anne Torrison (George), Denver, CO and Valerie Jean Budig-Markin (the late Robert) McKinleyville, CA. Predeceased by her husbands Millard Budig, Selmer Lillehaug, and Joe Collins. Also surviving are her sister Audrey Lutz, Carlsbad, CA and brother Jack Berwick (Shirlee) Ventura, CA. Beloved grandsons Scott Torrison (Clara) Chugiak, Alaska and Jeff Torrison (Toni) Lakewood, CO. Great grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, Jonah, and Joey Torrison, Holly Torrison, and Luke Torrison. Great great granddaughters Averi and Evva. Also survived by nieces and nephews Lori, Kathi, Wendy, Robyn, Mike, Grace, the late Kristi and Jerry Page. Many dear friends. A memorial service will be published and take place in Denver at a later date when we are able to gather safely again.





