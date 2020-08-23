In sweet memory of

our Mom – Yvonne Anne –

1920-2020

by Gloria and Valerie



Yvonne Anne Budig-Lillehaug-Collins passed away gently and peacefully in to the arms of her Lord in the early morning of May 24, 2020 in McKinleyville, CA with her loving family by her side. Yvonne was born May 12, 1920 to the late Grace Anne Hews and Herbert Sandolph Berwick in Reeder, North Dakota. Spending her early years in ND the family moved to Denver, where Yvonne would graduate from East High School, class of 1937 and marry her high school sweetheart Millard Budig at Trinity Methodist Church in downtown Denver. She earned her college degree at Colorado University in Boulder and taught many years in the Denver Public Schools. She was a teacher at heart, as were her daughters Gloria and Valerie, at work with adults at Opportunity School and with junior high teenagers in both typing and shorthand. She sponsored their bowling club and a class business venture selling big dill pickles. A charismatic educator, Yvonne taught weekly evening business classes on public television. Supervising secretaries at Gates Rubber Company, she taught dictaphone technologies. For the Air Force, she taught officers business letter writing skills and revised military manuals for clarity. Yvonne made a lasting impression on everyone she knew. Her contagious joy, optimism and love made every day in her 100 years a ""Happy Day"", words she spoke often, including the moment she sat up in bed in the morning, stretching her arms open wide. The minute she woke up, Yvonne was ready for another wonderful day, ready to embark on new adventures, projects and kindnesses she wished on everyone around her. She was spirited, happy and fun! She taught us to work and persevere at things we care about, to love and support each other, to honor family, stay close to God, be true to our country and uphold the local and global community. At home in the kitchen, Yvonne could cook up a storm – ice cream cookies, baked beans, a special coleslaw, frog eye salad, and custard pudding. She could fry trout with gusto and make hot chocolate from scratch, stirring patiently until it was just right. Her hand written recipes are in our own kitchens now, frayed lovingly from many years of use. When it was a necessary thing, Yvonne could stand her ground like when the car mechanic charged too much for repairs on our Pontiac. She was a bubbling spring of joy that enthusiastically spilled over to others around her. A precious mother who taught her daughters well, she would say, ""if nothing bad or sad ever happened in your life, you wouldn't have any character at all!"" At an earlier time, being the loving and devoted mother that she was, scooped up her little girl and took her up in the Colorado Mountains to camp out in a tent to keep her safe from the polio epidemic scare. A camping family from the very beginning, Yvonne and Millard packed up their tent, sleeping bags, fishing poles, night crawlers, camp stove, green lantern, boxes of matches, a lot of band aids, and wonderful meals including apple pie, and left immediately after Millard's work on every Thursday in the summer for family fun on the rivers and streams of Colorado and Wyoming. With their girls in tow there were many happy days of campfires and woodland adventures. Yvonne was a seamstress, an embroiderer, and a weaver and spent many evenings making beautiful woven wall hangings and designing her needlepoint creations. She told many stories with her threads like she told them in daily mystery episodes in letters mailed to summer Girl Scout camp, or writings she read aloud to her Silver Quills writing group, journal impressions of Moroccan culture, and Little Dragon, a novel she wrote for inter-generational reading and discussion. On Colorado fishing trips she could catch the biggest rainbow of the family in a lake or one nearly as big with a makeshift branch fishing pole from a streambank. She could fry fish over a campfire or the Coleman cookstove, bake potatoes in the embers, rescue her daughters who sat on a cactus or had a fishhook in her finger. Yvonne lived and traveled happily to Europe with each daughter in turn, to her first husband Millard Budig's secret fishing spots, to her second husband Selmer Lillehaug's many Ports of Call in the Caribbean, to Canada and Morocco with her third husband Joe Collins. Widow of all three, she continued to venture out, taking Joe's funeral urn all the way to Alaska at the age of 96 and going on a short excursion to sea on a fishing yacht at 98. In Northern California she let boxer dogs walk her on the beach, rescued her runner daughter with a dog bite and son-in-law trucker stranded at a rest area. She convinced her last husband Joe to go to Morocco with her to save a fledgling university study program with one too few students.

May this cherished angel rest well in God's embrace so richly deserved for an earthly life well lived. She will remain lovingly in our hearts forever. Yvonne was simply full of kindness, caring, love and exuberant generosity. God has blessed us all who have been fortunate enough to be part of her life.

Beloved mother of her two daughters, Yvonne is survived by Gloria Anne Torrison (George), Denver, CO and Valerie Jean Budig-Markin (the late Robert) McKinleyville, CA. Predeceased by her husbands Millard Budig, Selmer Lillehaug, and Joe Collins. Also surviving are her sister Audrey Lutz, Carlsbad, CA and brother Jack Berwick (Shirlee) Ventura, CA. Beloved grandsons Scott Torrison (Clara) Chugiak, Alaska and Jeff Torrison (Toni) Lakewood, CO. Great grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, Jonah, and Joey Torrison, Holly Torrison, and Luke Torrison. Great great granddaughters Averi and Evva. Also survived by nieces and nephews Lori, Kathi, Wendy, Robyn, Mike, Grace, the late Kristi and Jerry. Many dear friends. A memorial service will be published and take place at a later date when we are able to gather safely again.



