Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
4750 Tejon St
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 433-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Romero Funeral Home
4750 Tejon St.
Denver, CO
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Romero Funeral Home
4750 Tejon St.
Denver, CO
View Map
1962 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Yvonne Chavez Obituary
Chavez, Yvonne
June 19, 1962 - June 01, 2019

Yvonne Chavez of Denver, Colorado, age 56, died on June 1, 2019.
Yvonne is survived by her partner of 30 years, Nancy Garcia; parents Chuck and Frieda Chavez; nephew David Ozuk (Joanna); the "Outlaws"; and an abundance of long-time friends and cousins. Yvonne is preceded in death by her sister Mary Chavez.
Yvonne had an infectious laugh and radiant smile which drew people to her, and a whistle that would command your attention. She had a sense of adventure, and a love for reading books, travel, food, music, and dancing. When she hugged you, you knew she loved and cared for you. She will be missed for so many reasons, but all of them will bring a smile to our faces. We are better people for having known her.
A Rosary and Memorial will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Romero Funeral Home, 4750 Tejon St., Denver, CO; Visitation is at 10:00 A.M. and the Rosary and Memorial will be at 11:00 A.M.
Nancy and Yvonne's family thank you for your kind words and thoughts
during this time.
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019
