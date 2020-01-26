|
Hayes, Yvonne
Cecilia Madrid
8/18/1943 - 1/20/2020
Yvonne Cecilia Madrid Hayes, a very loving wife, sister, and aunt, and a dear friend of many, passed away peacefully at her home on January 20, 2020, at the age of 76. Yvonne was born on August 18, 1943, in Denver, Colorado, to Paul Madrid and Ernestine (Rivera) Madrid. She was the third of nine children.
Yvonne was born in Denver as her parents traveled to Alameda, California, where her dad worked in the Naval Shipyards in support of the war effort. Yvonne's ancestors go back over 420 years in Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado; they eventually settled in Trinidad, Colorado. After attending Mt. Carmel Catholic School and Holy Trinity High School, Yvonne graduated from Trinidad High School in 1961 and was awarded a tuition scholarship to the University of Denver. Although she never completed her undergraduate degree, Yvonne studied chemical engineering at DU, took night classes at UCLA, completed banking courses at the University of Wisconsin, and studied geology at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
In 1968, Yvonne moved to Los Angeles, California, and got a job with Shell Oil Company as an assistant geophysicist in the oil exploration department. It was here that she met her future husband, Jack Hayes, and following their first date in July 1968, they were inseparable. Jack and Yvonne relocated to San Francisco in the spring of 1969 and married on May 15, 1971. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Denver, where they later purchased a home in the Park Hill neighborhood. They moved into this house on January 7, 1974, and remained there together until Yvonne's recent passing.
After several unsuccessful attempts to start a family, Yvonne concluded that God must not have planned for her to have children, and she chose instead to love and assist the numerous nieces and nephews that her large extended family provided. As an aunt, Yvonne offered the same level of love, support, and care that the most loving mother could.
In her career as a technical writer, Yvonne worked for several local banks before settling in at the Arapahoe County Government, where she retired in 2006.
Her interests were varied, but she always loved traveling. Over the years, she visited Spain, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and Canada, and enjoyed multiple trips to Mexico. However, her favorite destination was Hawaii; she and Jack made at least 15 visits to that paradise! She was also able to visit 48 of our other 49 states (missing only Alaska).
When she wasn't traveling, retirement allowed Yvonne to enjoy her second favorite pastime of gardening. She loved roses, peonies, and dahlias the most; but in truth, she never really met a flower she did not like.
Yvonne enjoyed watching old movies (the black-and-whites from the thirties and forties), particularly those featuring Humphrey Bogart, Lawrence Olivier, Betty Davis, or Elizabeth Taylor. Her most important source of entertainment, however, was hosting family events for major holidays, football games, and other popular sporting occasions. As well as being an attentive hostess, Yvonne was also a popular guest at many of the social events in her very social neighborhood in Park Hill, where she contributed to lively and often humorous conversation.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Ernestine, her brothers Stephen and Leonard, her sisters Genevieve and Irene, and her Aunt Maclovia.
She is survived by her husband Jack of
Denver, by her brothers Paul David of Michigan City, IN, John (Sharon Sheldon) of McLean, VA, Ernie of Boulder, CO, and Mike (Georgia) of Lafayette, CO, and by many dear nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4900 Montview Boulevard, Denver, CO, with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Both events will be held at the same location.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a homeless shelter of your choice. Arrangements made under the direction of Horan & McConaty Funeral Service, 1091 South Colorado Boulevard.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 26 to Feb. 16, 2020