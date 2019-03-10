Denver Post Obituaries
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yvonne Wolverton Obituary
Wolverton, Yvonne
Vonnie
November 27, 1963 - March 4,2019

Yvonne Gina Wolverton
memorial service: march 16th 2019
A beautiful daughter, sister, mom, aunt, and friend. From Arvada Colorado passed away peacefully in her sleep March 4th. Vonnie will have viewing March 16th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. and a service at 1:00 pm. This will be held at Mt. Olivet 12801 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. Immediately after we will be having a reception for vonnie. Please call 970-673-5078 for details on the reception.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019
