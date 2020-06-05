Reedholm , Zachariah
David
August 1, 1983 - May 10, 2020
Zac Reedholm, age 36, is survived by Teresa Sunderland mother, Ron Reedholm father, Ashley Reedholm sister, Kevin Reedholm brother, Tony Reedholm brother, Kaden Reedholm son and Jayda Reedholm daughter.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.