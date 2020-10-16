Zachary James Stauffer, 30, died suddenly of an undiagnosed health issue on 10-01-2020 in Florida. Zachary lived in Colorado until the last two years when he moved with his significant other, Ashley Smyrock, back to her hometown of Ocoee, FL. Zach was an incredibly kind and caring human being. He was the champion of underdogs. He loved music, camping, drawing and creating art, anime, online gaming and hanging out with his many friends and family. He was a third year plumbing apprentice with UA Local 803 in Orlando, FL. Zach leaves behind his mother, Cindy Merrifield, and his bonus dad, Bill Adkins both of Denver; his father, Peter Stauffer and his bonus mom, Joanne Cafaro-Stauffer both of Australia; his girlfriend, Ashley Smyrock, his FL mom, Susan Smyrock and their extended family in Ocoee, FL; Siblings Leanne Smith, Sister, New Mexico, Carl Cafaro-Stauffer, Brother, Colorado Springs, Theresa Cafaro-Stauffer, Sister, New Mexico, Celina CaStauffro-Smith, Sister, Colorado Springs, Mark Cafaro-Stauffer, Brother, Colorado Springs, Clare Cafaro-Stauffer, Sister, Australia, Bernadette Cafaro-Stauffer, Sister, Australia; Anne Stauffer, Grandmother, Conneticut; Pete Merrifield, Grandfather, Massachusetts; Leonard Stauffer, Grandfather, deceased; Sheila Merrifield, Grandmother, deceased; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial service will be held on October 24. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Denver Dumb Friends League, www.ddfl.org.