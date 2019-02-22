Denver Post Obituaries
Zelda Spickler
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Zelda Spickler


Zelda Spickler Obituary
Zelda Marie Spickler, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 2/18/19 in Las Vegas, NV. She was born in Eaton Rapids, MI on 7/29/38. Zelda was a hard working, dedicated, and loving woman. Together with Ernie she owned and ran the Gunsmoke Truck Stop in Buena Vista, CO, where they resided for many years. They retired to Henderson, NV in 2002 where they lived happily with their two pups. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ernie Spickler; children Ann Marie (Tim) Nordholm, Steve (Amy) Gomez, Robert Gomez, Cynthia Hansen, Lori (Eric) Chester, Shawn (Christine) Spickler; grandchildren Tanji McChesney, Lindsay (Dominic) Aiello, Stephanie Nordholm, Holli (Jarrett) Schaub, Travis Oglesby, Zac (Kristina) Chester, Whitney (Chris) Rhyme, Amanda Spickler, and great grandchildren Kelsey, Brooklyn, Jovi, Lou, Leni, August, Samson, Soren, Sloane, and coming soon baby Aiello. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Zelda's name to www.nevadaspca.org (Henderson, NV animal shelter). Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26 th at 2pm, Crown Hill Mortuary, 29 th Ave. & Wadsworth, Wheat Ridge, CO.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
