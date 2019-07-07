|
|
Korytko, Zenon George
October 3, 1935 - June 27, 2019
Zenon George Korytko, a precious man of God, was called by our Father to eternal life Thursday, June 27. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Korytko. Survived by daughters Zenia Butler (Robert) and Lesia Bingham (Stephen) and his three grandchildren, Michael, Joshua and Sonia. A Viewing at 10 am followed by Mass at 11 am will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4118 Shoshone St., Denver, CO 80211. Interment to follow at 1 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the s Project or in his memory.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019