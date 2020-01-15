|
Moore, Zinette Spore "Zinny"
97, born in Boise, Idaho, in the fall of 1922, Zinny moved to Denver as a child. She attended Denver East High and the University of Colorado where she earned her BA and made several life-long friends as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She married Dick Moore and together they raised three children: Rick, Merce, and Mac. They both became gourmet cooks and always enjoyed a good party and a fine meal. They were also jazz buffs, attending the early jazz festivals in Aspen and Denver. After Zinny and Dick moved from Denver to Aspen in 1967, she worked with him in their furniture and design business, Bethune and Moore. She also owned a small boutique, Minette, where she designed and made beautiful high-end women's clothing. Following that, she owned the Aspen Paraphernalia shop. In 1997, Dick and Zinny closed the business and moved back to Denver. From there they traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. A few years after Dick's death in 1998, she enjoyed a second marriage with Bud Philipp of Denver until his death in 2007. Elegant, cheerful, intelligent and poised, with fine design sense, Zinny laughed easily, gave her opinions in a forthright manner, watched baseball whenever she could, and finessed her way through Denver society. She had good manners, good humor, good taste, good fun. Zinny is survived by her son Rick, Glenwood Springs, her daughter Merce Lea, Denver, daughter-in-law Roxanne, Oak Creek, sister Vera Tucker, Albuquerque, and scads of grand and great grandchildren. True to her wishes, we will not be having a memorial service. True to her children's wishes, we will be having a cocktail party in her honor at a later date.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020