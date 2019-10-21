Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred "Al" Franks. View Sign Service Information Culpepper Funeral Service 406 East Adams Street Kosciusko , MS 39090 (662)-289-4111 Send Flowers Obituary



January 3, 1939 – October 16, 2019



Alfred L. "Al" Franks passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Huntington Street Church of Christ in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Burial will follow in the Parkway Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 18 from 5:00 -7:00 P. M. at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko and at the church on Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 A.M. until service time there at 11:00 A.M.

He was born January 3, 1939 in Louisiana to the late Louis Alfred and Lucille Belvin Franks.

Al is survived by his wife, June Pearson Franks; sons Paul Franks (Glenda), Philip Franks (Tammy), and Stephen Franks (Lisa); sister Ina Sadler of Vidor, TX; grandchildren Vincent Franks (Kori), Philip Dale Franks II, Erin Hinson (Derek), Andrea Skelton (Shaun), Megan Sheppard (Andrew), Ashley Lambert (Rusty), JoAnna Roos (Derick), and Ali Meyer (Chris); great-grandchildren Braylee, Sadie, Silas, Abel, Lucy, Addison, Matthew, Maci, Myles, Mila, Mabry, Henley, and Haley.

Al made his first Bible talk when he was 9 years old at his home congregation at The Boxwood Church of Christ in Merryville, LA. He was preaching full time when he was 16 years old at Bilbo & Roberts St. Church of Christ in DeRidder, LA. Other places he has preached full time include, Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo, MS, Skyline Church of Christ in Tupelo, MS, Yazoo City Church of Christ, Rolling Fork Church of Christ, Poplar Springs Church of Christ in Clarksburg, TN, and South Huntington St Church of Christ, Kosciusko MS. He also helped start Churches in Forest, MS, Crystal Springs, MS, and Meridian, MS. At the time of his death, he was serving as an elder at the South Huntington St Church of Christ.

He Studied at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN, and Harding Graduate School in Memphis, TN. Al was a devoted student of God's word and a man of prayer. In 1971 Al and June moved to Kosciusko, MS. Then In 1978, he started a religious publication, The Magnolia Messenger, at the church in Kosciusko. He served the role as editor, and he thanked God every day that he was able to do this work. Al had never planned on retiring. Al was a preacher, a publisher, and a pilot. One of his loves was flying. He even piloted his son's airplane the afternoon of his accident. Al was a faithful gospel preacher for 70 plus years. He was blessed to preach the Sunday before he passed away. He spoke from his heart about Paradise and how we need to be ready for that day. We can rest assured that Alfred L Franks is now resting in the arms of Jesus in that beautiful place called Paradise.

Family and friends may offer online condolences at

Culpepper Funeral Home, 11748 Hwy 35 North, Kosciusko, MS 39090

