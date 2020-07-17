Gravesides services for Alice Almena Strohscein, 99, of DeRidder will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeRidder, LA on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 A.M. with Rev. Paul L. Records officiating. Services are under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the DeRidder Funeral Home.
Mrs. Alice was born on March 24, 1921 to Frank Ott and Almena Hartpence Peterson in Starke, Florida. She passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton B. Strohschein; brother, Jim Peterson; sister, Josephine Miller and great-grandson, August Ray Lee.
She is survived by her sons, Clay Strohschein & wife, Betty of Alexandria, LA and Frank Strohschein & wife, Patricia of Grand Prairie, TX; daughters, Alice Wallrath & husband, Robert of Shelbyville, TX; Nancy Strohschein of Alexandria, LA and Naomi Records of DeRidder, LA; sister-in-law, Mary Peterson of Starke, FL; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren and numerous very dear nieces and nephews.
