Allen J. Bailey, 79, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, November 12, 2019 in DeRidder, LA. Allen, the son of Jim and Mamie (Smith) Bailey was born on January 16, 1940, in Sugartown, Louisiana.
Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 3:00 PM, Sugartown Cemetery, Sugartown, Louisiana with Rev. Tim Lee officiating.
Allen retired as a custodian from the Beauregard Parish School Board and he delivered papers for many years for the Beauregard News. His loved ones will miss him.
Left to cherish his memory are his first cousin, James Van Huss of Newton, Texas; and a host of friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mamie (Smith) Bailey; brother, Henry Elmer Bailey, and wife, Wanda Johnson Bailey.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Bailey Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019