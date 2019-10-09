Alma Callahan

  • "Alma was a precious Christian soul. A caring loving woman..."
    - Lillian Whiddon Watson
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA
70634
(337)-463-9996
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
Obituary
Alma Olivia Franks Callahan, 85, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Callahan of Merryville, LA; sons, Martin Pence and Sandy of Merryville, LA, Steven Wayne Pence and Nelda of Merryville, LA and Nathan Pence of Clute, TX; daughters, Linda Mitchell and Don of Denton, TX and Kay Pence Kirk and Ken of Angleton, TX; brothers, Walter Franks and Carol of Merryville, LA and Bruce Franks and Christine of Merryville, LA; brother-in-law, Luther Warden of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Michael Pence and Crystal, Stacy Gregory and Michael, Martha Kay Madden and Grant, Carmen Hall and Cory, Stephanie Hodges and Sean, Steven Wayne Pence, Jr. and Jessica, Brandon Pence and Jessicia Davis, Patrick Pence, Tony Thompson and Sasha, Robbie Thompson and Sherry, Austyn, Lauren, Stacy, Amy and Tyler Pence; great grandchildren, Mitchell, Olivia, and Jake Madden, Noah Hall, Skylar and Gavan Hodges, Myles and Curstyn Pence, Gage, Gavin and Gunner Gregory, Isabella, Jace and River Pence, Alexis Pence, Brandon Pence, Jr., Brandan and Becca Thompson, Nicholas, Sadie and Christopher Pence and Kaylee and Michael Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Pence; parents, Nathan and Ethel Franks; sisters, Betty Jo Giles and Lucy Warden.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Joey Franks will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Bivens Cemetery in Merryville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
