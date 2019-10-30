Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Azzie T. Farrow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Sister Azzie T. Farrow, of DeRidder, 77, will be held at the Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, in DeRidder, LA on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:30 P.M., with Rev. Daniel Stafford officiating. Interment will be at the Beauregard Cemetery, in DeRidder, LA following services, under the direction of the Deridder Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at the church.

On November 2, 1941, Sister Azzie T. Farrow was born in Deweyville, TX to the late Samsun and Maddie Taylor. God called her home beyond the skies on October 25, 2019. Sister Farrow accepted Christ at an early age, and then later on in life, she was baptized by Rev. Daniel Stafford in DeRidder, LA.

She was a 1960 graduate of Carver High School.

In 1970, she married SFC Willie T. Farrow, Sr., to which they were married for 40 years. And with this, union two children were born.

She was also a retiree of the Beauregard Parish School System where she dedicated years of her services.

She was a faithful member of the Starlight Missionary Baptist Church until her health began to fail her. She loved God and his son Jesus, her family, church and her church family. She was a member of the Sunday School Class #12, as well as the hospitality committee and her favorite scripture was Psalm 23.

She was also a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie T. Farrow, Sr., and two of her brothers, Leon and Earl Taylor.

She leaves to cherish and celebrate her memory, her children: Wynette and Willie T. Farrow, Jr., both of Deridder. LA and Aundrea Scales (Clyde) of Houston, TX. Her grandchildren: Adrianna and Jairus Scales of Houston, TX, Kayden Bailey of DeRidder, LA and one great-grandchild, Julian Scales of Houston, TX. Her sisters: Sammie Ware of Orange, TX, Elenora Charles of DeRidder, LA and Brenda Charles of Scott, LA. Her brothers: Robert and Sam Taylor of DeRidder, LA; Sister-in-laws: Cynthia, Gayle and Gloria Taylor of DeRidder, LA, Annie Thomas of Grambling, LA and Shirley Mourning of Shreveport, LA and one Brother-in-law: Roosevelt Thomas of Shreveport, LA. She also had a host of other relatives and friends.Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at

