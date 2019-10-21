Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ivey Huntington. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 (337)-463-7428 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ivey Huntington began again on October 18, 2019. Alzheimer's may have won the battle, but God's Grace and Mercy won the war.

Barbara was born in Dallas, Texas to Nedra and Clifford Ivey on November 1, 1940. She had a younger brother, Clifford.

Barbara married Bobby Neil Huntington on May 19, 1964 and had many adventures traveling the world with her Army husband and 4 kids in tow. Any difficulties we faced, she taught us to say, "It will make for a good story one day." There were always good stories to tell.

Barbara worked as a dental hygienist for many years before going back to school to become a nurse. She loved working with and for people, especially the least in our society. She practiced both her faith and nursing while serving as a nurse for Beauregard Parish Jail. Her heart for those hurting always had her home full of people needing shelter from life. She was an official State of Louisiana Foster parent as well as a caregiver to many others who needed a temporary space to rest and feel loved. She also had a deep affection for dogs, always taking in a stray. Devoted to family life, she loved big family dinners and loud, messy houses that told a story of happy, active children. In her later years, she lived to take care of grandchildren. Barbara was dedicated to sharing the Love of God to whomever was in front of her. She had a strong faith in Christ and was always active in her church. She served on countless committees, sang in the church choir, served as a church pianist, taught hundreds of children Sunday school and even practiced her faith abroad on a Honduras mission trip.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Nedra and Clifford Ivey, her husband Bobby Neil Huntington, and her brother Clifford Ivey.

She is survived by her 4 children; Terri Price (Michael Price) of Lake Charles, La; Allen Huntington (Linda Huntington) of Corpus Christi; TX, Roxanne Thurman (Jason Thurman) of Austin, TX and Elaina Koss (Roger Koss) of Lake Charles, La. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Caleb Appling, Drew Thurman, Abigail Thurman, Major Thurman, and Samuel Koss.

Funeral services for Barbara will be at DeRidder Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 am with internment for the family after. There will be time for visitation and fellowship with the family before the service starting at 9am.

