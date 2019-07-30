Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie "Gene" Cooley. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Bennie "Gene" Cooley, 68, of Rosepine, LA, passed from this life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born to Bennie "Monk" Cooley & Louise Guillory Cooley on November 18, 1950, in DeRidder, LA. Gene worked in logging for many years. He started at the age of 14. He loved working. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and hunting. He loved to tell jokes and he did not meet a stranger. Gene also has a few special people he thought of as his own: Vicky Brister of Rosepine, LA, whom daddy loved. She helped the family greatly during Gene's final days.; John Warder, whom he considered a son from Oklahoma.; Betsy and her boys, Russell and Thomas, he thought of as his grandkids; and a special friend, Dale Deggs. He also loved and cherished his little dog, Dottie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving spouse of 49 years, Sandra "Louise" Burge Cooley of Rosepine, LA; sons, Loyd "Bubba" Cooley & Carrie, Bengy "Ben" Cooley & fiancé, Maria Manuel, Andy Cooley & Kim, all of Rosepine, LA; daughters, Kelly Warrick & Vic, Amanda Cooley, both of Rosepine, LA, Larissa Smith & Casey of Evans, LA; brothers; Richard Cooley & Jane Ann, Ronald Cooley & Georgeanna and Roger Cooley & Cissy, all of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Dorothy Ebare of DeRidder, LA and Peggy Prince & Ray of Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Samantha, Meagan, Miranda, Noah, Madi, Seth, Amber, Elijah, Aubrie, Abram, Kadie, Macie and one on the way; great grandchildren, Haley, Avery, Daisy, Paislee, Axel, Jaxson, and two on the way; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Cooley; parents, Monk & Louise Cooley; brother, Michael Cooley and sister, Sandra Cooley Pierce.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Christway Church of DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., also at Christway Church. Pastor Vic Warrick will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Noah Cooley, Seth Cooley, Elijah Warrick, Justin Davis, Kenneth Jones and Ronnie Kimball. Burial will follow at Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

