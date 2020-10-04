1/1
Betty Jo "Betsy" Cox
Betty Jo "Betsy" Cox 75, of Rosepine, LA, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Houston, TX. Visitation will be Monday, October 5 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home located at 1931 N. Pine St. DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 6 at 2pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Rosepine Cemetery.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Morris Cox & Cynthia of Brookshire, TX, Jeffrey Cox, Sr. & Loretta of Rosepine, LA, and Jason Cox & Bronwyn of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren, Lacie Schlageter & Mike, Lisa Musick & Daniel, Jonathon Cox, Jennifer Cox, Jeffrey Cox, Jr., Anna Clark & Josh, Megan Brady & Kara, Austin "Grant" Cox & Heather, James Cox, and Charlie Cox; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret McKee & Glenon "Red" of Rosepine, LA; one brother, Wayne Seal & Billie of Fairmont, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cox; her parents, Wayne & Lillian Seal; and her father & mother-in-law, Morris & Ersia Lea Cox.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com

Published in Deridder Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chaddick Funeral Home
1931 N Pine St
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 460-5945
