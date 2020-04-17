Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Louise Spikes. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Louise Spikes, age 87, departed this life on April 14, 2020. She was born November 22, 1932, to the late Elvie Smith and Everette Mason. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Jeff "Eddie Boy" Spikes, daughter, Patsy Beckham and granddaughter, Tara JonAnn Sharp. She is survived by her son, Johnny Sharp and wife Mary, daughter, Shirley Spikes, grandsons, John Sharp, Jr., James Sharp and wife Shannon and Josh Warden and wife Ashley, granddaughters, Brandi Hazlett and husband Jeremy, and Jennifer Ward and husband Alex, 16 loving great grandchildren, and three grandchildren by heart, Celeste Lujan, Allie Scallon and Ramon Baez.Betty, also known as Mama, MawMaw, Granny, Aunt Betty, or Mrs. Betty is remembered by her smile, her loving touch, and the fresh food on her stove. She had three rules for anyone that walked thru her door, a hug, a kiss and a plate of whatever it was she was cooking that day. She spent her years with young children at her feet, both family and neighbors, leaving each blessed with memories to last forever. She was a dedicated member and one of the first founders of DeRidder First Church of the Nazarene. It was thru her Church and her love for her savior that she drove her passion for life and her never ending love to ensure that anyone who was lucky enough to meet her, would never be forgotten.Mrs. Betty was sure to let everyone know that she had lived a good life. She was proud of her family, and always ensured them that life is great. "Don't you worry about me", she would say. So now, with a new pair of wings and Eddie Boy at her side, she will always be our angel in the sky.Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Published in Deridder Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020

