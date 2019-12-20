Betty Patin, 59, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Christopher Edwin Wilson and
Amy of Longville, LA and Derek DeWayne Smith of Houston, TX; sister Helen Ruth Sharber and John of Westlake, LA; grandchildren, Tyler Wilson, Reagan Wilson and Preston Wilson; significant other, Arnolfo Depaz; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Wilson; mother, Syble Wilson; brothers, Bruce Bertrand and Randy Jackson; sister, Patricia Young.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will continue at 12:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Ray Highfield will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019