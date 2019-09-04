Betty Sue Weldon Ray

Betty Sue Weldon Ray, 85, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
She loved to quilt, sew and spend time reading her bible. She truly will be missed by her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Autumn "A.J." Jeff Ray & Jenny of Oberlin, LA and James Ervin Ray & Kina of Brookeland, TX; daughters, Betty "Sissy" Pauline Wilcox & Gene of DeQuincy, LA; Judy Ann Walker & Bruce of DeRidder, LA and Margie Sue Hampton & David of McCalla, AL; brother, Louis Weldon & Joan of Sugartown, LA; sisters, Verline Garcia & Jessie of San Antonio, TX; Avis Skura & Eddie of DeRidder, LA; Billie Lindsey of DeRidder, LA; Gloria Solin & Rubin of Sugartown, LA; 19 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odom Ray; father, E.B. Weldon; mothers, Bertie Lee Weldon and Ada Weldon; brothers, Monroe Weldon, Wilson Weldon, Johnny Weldon; sister, Eva Lee Hoffpauir; grandsons, Autumn Jefferey Ray and Gage Sutterfield.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 5:00PM – 9:00PM at Turning Point Apostolic Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:11AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, also at Turning Point Apostolic Church. Officiating the funeral will be Reverend Johnathan Walker and Reverend Dan Booth. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 18, 2019
