Betty Lou Bolding Whiteley, 94, passed away at her daughter's home in Midlothian, VA on August 4, 2019.

Betty was born in Warren, TX on February 8, 1925, to LeeRoy Bolding and Dora Cordelia Justice. She lived in Merryville, LA for 62 years with her husband, James R. Whiteley before his passing.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Dora Bolding; her husband, James Raynie (Mutt) Whiteley; an infant son, James Raynie Whiteley, Jr.; son-in-law, Ronald Stailey; grandson by marriage, Fred Hartzell, III; and a great-granddaughter, Lila Claire Murr.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Janie Whiteley Williams and son-in-law, Jesse Williams; Doralyn Whiteley Hall and son-in-law, COL. (Ret) Ronald Hall of Midlothian, VA; three granddaughters, Brittney Hall Gill, Bridget Hall Smith (Bryan), Cherie Spicer Murr (Joshua); seven great-grandsons, Grant Edward Gill, Landon Whiteley Gill, Gray Matthew Gill, Baylor Hall Gill, Ridgeley Herman Gill, Mason Ashby Smith, Jackson Aaron Smith; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Ronica Hartzell, Jolie Collette Murr; and step-grandson, Mark Williams.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Services will be officiated by the Reverend Wayne Squyres. Burial to follow in the Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA.

Friends and family are invited to a reception at the First Baptist Church in Merryville, LA, immediately following burial.